FKF President Vows to Deliver One of the Best CHAN Events Ever Seen

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed is confident that Kenya, along with its co-hosting partners Uganda and Tanzania, will deliver a world-class experience at the 2024 CHAN tournament.

Originally scheduled for February, the 2024 edition was postponed to August by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) due to delays in infrastructure readiness. Mohammed welcomed the new August timeline, expressing enthusiasm about the opportunity to organize an exceptional tournament.

“I think August will be a wonderful, wonderful football festival, not only for Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania but for the entire continent of Africa.,” Mohammed said. “These are pretty exciting times. We now have ample time, so there’s no need to rush. We are going to organize an even better event, and it’s very exciting for the region, especially for Kenya.”

Mohammed emphasized that the tournament will showcase East Africa’s ability to host a major international event.

“We want to show the rest of the world that East Africa can put on an extravaganza. We can compete with anyone in the world and host one of the best events ever seen,” he added.

With the new schedule in place, Mohammed reassured that everything would be ready for the tournament by August. “We’ll start with CHAN in August, and afterward, we will focus on preparing for AFCON 2027,” he confirmed.

Mohammed also highlighted the progress of preparations, stating that the local organizing committee is committed to raising the bar for the event. “The committee has shown they are ready for the challenge. We’re working tirelessly to ensure everything falls into place,” he added.

Harambee Stars Coach Appointment

Currently, Harambee Stars are being managed by an interim technical bench led by Francis Kimanzi. Mohammed believes the revised CHAN schedule provides ample time to recruit a permanent coach. “This additional time allows us to properly organize our technical team and ensure the national team is fully prepared. We can’t just participate in CHAN; we must deliver strong performances,” he said.

He added that the extended timeline would enable them to finalize the national coach, strengthen their technical team, and align youth teams with the calendar.

“The future of Kenyan football looks promising,” Mohammed concluded.