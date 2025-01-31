July KCSE Exams Suspended: Students to Sit in November if Court Order Persists

The Ministry of Education has confirmed plans to cancel the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams initially scheduled for July this year.

In a press statement on Thursday, Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang announced that the government would comply with the court order suspending the Mid-Year KCSE Retake.

Kipsang’s comments followed a High Court ruling on January 29, which suspended the July KCSE exams pending further hearings and determinations in the case. He clarified that candidates originally registered for the July exams could sit for the November KCSE exams if the court does not lift the current suspension.

The challenge originated from Dr. Magare Gikenyi, a Nakuru-based physician, who raised concerns about the integrity of Kenya’s examinations.

Dr. Gikenyi argued that introducing mid-year KCSE retakes could create vulnerabilities and potentially undermine the credibility of the national testing process. He also highlighted insufficient consultation with students and other key stakeholders, claiming it violated constitutional rights and governance principles.

According to Dr. Gikenyi, the new guidelines created two separate categories of students. The July cohort faced limited preparation time compared to their November counterparts, compromising the fairness and reliability of the examination system.

Lady Justice Teresia Achieng of the Kisii High Court suspended the national examinations after determining that the petition met the threshold for a conservatory order. Recognizing the gravity of these concerns, the Judge ordered an immediate pause on the initiative to allow for deeper judicial scrutiny.

Justice Odera set February 12 as the deadline for the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) and related parties to file their responses and affidavits. This move ensures all relevant stakeholders have an opportunity to present their case before the court makes a final decision.