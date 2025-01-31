MoH Drops Case Against SHA Protester Grace Njoki Amid Public Pressure

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has bowed to pressure and decided to withdraw its case against Grace Njoki for interrupting Cabinet Secretary Dr. Deborah Barasa’s press briefing at Afya House two weeks ago.

The National Assembly confirmed this development on Wednesday following a mid-term retreat for Members of Parliament in Naivasha.

The Ministry faced intense scrutiny as lawmakers questioned its role in her controversial arrest and the ongoing issues within the Social Health Insurance (SHA) system.

During heated discussions with Ministry and SHA officials, MPs demanded clarity on who ordered Njoki’s arrest and why the government prioritized punitive actions over improving the health system.

Majority Leader and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah posed critical questions: “Who was the complainant for this lady to be arrested? Was it SHA? Was it the Ministry? Or were the police acting independently? Kenyans want to know who filed the complaint against her.”

Speaker Moses Wetangula expressed disapproval over how Njoki was treated during the incident.

Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai admitted that the ministry had pressed charges against Njoki, surprising Speaker Wetangula, who urged him to reconsider.

“The Ministry of Health being a public place, you cannot talk of trespass,” Wetangula advised. “I will give you free advice now that you have admitted the Ministry is the complainant. Please consider reviewing and withdrawing the complaint.”

In response, PS Kimtai assured the lawmakers, “In the interest of the image of the Ministry of Health and the public, we will withdraw the complaint.”

Additionally, National Assembly Minority Whip Millie Odhiambo announced that Kimtai agreed to establish a dedicated unit to support individuals frustrated by the Social Health Authority (SHA). This unit will also address inefficiencies and delays in service delivery within the Ministry.

“He (Kimtai) has agreed to set up a compassionate unit to assist people who are frustrated. They will also tackle other complaints,” said Odhiambo, the Suba North MP. She added that Speaker Wetangula ordered the Health Committee to provide a report to the House upon reconvening.

This decision comes after mounting pressure from both the public and lawmakers.