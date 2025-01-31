Senate Recommends Branding and Inspections of Boda Bodas and Tuk-Tuks

A Senate committee has recommended new regulations for commercial motorcycles, commonly known as boda bodas, and tuk-tuks, including branding them in designated colors and subjecting them to regular inspections to improve sector regulation.

The Senate Roads and Transportation Committee proposed amendments to the Public Transportation (Motorcycle Regulations) Bill, 2023, requiring boda bodas to display registration number plates on both the front and back, similar to motor vehicles.

The Bill, sponsored by Kakamega Senator Dr. Boni Khalwale, aims to establish a legal framework for regulating the use of motorcycles and three-wheelers (tuk-tuks) in Kenya. It seeks to introduce new provisions for their registration, operation, and safety at the county level.

The Senate Transport Committee has also urged the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the Ministry of Transport to review the Traffic (Registration Plates) Rules to ensure motorcycles display number plates on the front.

In its report, chaired by Kiambu Senator Karungo Wa Thang’wa, the committee recommended that owners of existing motorcycles be given three years to comply, while all new motorcycles should have front-mounted number plates.

Additionally, the committee proposed that motorcycles used for public transport undergo inspections and be registered as Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) at the county level. “An amendment should ensure that motorcycles used for public transport are inspected and registered as PSVs,” the report stated.

To further distinguish commercial motorcycles, the committee suggested that owners brand their bikes with a color band prescribed by the county executive committee member for transport. This would enable law enforcement officers to quickly differentiate between PSV motorcycles and private motorcycles.

The committee also recommended enhancing the Public Transportation (Motorcycle Regulations) Bill to include a provision allowing counties to create county-specific legislation. Moreover, the Bill proposes holding passengers accountable for wearing helmets and reflective jackets while riding on motorcycles.

The proposed law also requires riders to be members of a registered cooperative society, aiming to better control the sector and address safety concerns.

“A person shall not operate a motorcycle unless they have successfully completed a training course approved by the board,” it states.

These proposed changes are aimed at improving the safety and regulation of boda bodas and tuk-tuks in Kenya.

The latest NTSA statistics show that boda bodas caused the highest number of road deaths.

Between October and December, passengers, pedestrians, motorcycle riders, and their pillion riders suffered the most from road accidents, resulting in nearly 800 fatalities. In contrast, drivers and riders accounted for about 450 deaths during the same period.