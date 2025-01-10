Ruto Announces Permanent KDF Camps in Kerio Valley to Tackle Insecurity

President William Ruto has announced that the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) will set up permanent camps in Kerio Valley to address the region’s growing insecurity.

The president made the announcement while commissioning Liter Girls High School in Elgeyo Marakwet County on Thursday, emphasizing the importance of military and police presence in combating the region’s persistent banditry attacks.

Ruto revealed that police officers would also establish training stations to enhance security in the bandit-prone areas. He explained that the military camps would play a pivotal role in curbing the banditry that led to the closure of schools across Northern Kenya last year due to escalating violence.

“This time, the military will have a permanent station here. The police will also set up permanent training stations to help eliminate insecurity in Kerio Valley, as we have done in other areas,” Ruto stated.

He reiterated his commitment to restoring peace in Kerio Valley, ensuring that students can return to their studies without further disruption. “We will ensure that Kerio Valley becomes a new hub for transformation in Kenya. As a government, we are committed to enhancing security,” the president affirmed.

Ruto recently set a three-month deadline for reopening all schools that were shut down last year due to rising insecurity in Northern Kenya. While attending an interdenominational service in Tot, Elgeyo Marakwet County, he assured the public that the National Treasury would allocate funds to support the region’s rehabilitation and restoration efforts.

“In the next three months, all our schools must be operational, and all students must return to school,” he said. “When disaster struck, even teachers were transferred, but we have agreed with TSC to prioritize affirmative action in Kerio Valley.”

Ruto directed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Special Programs Cabinet Secretary Beatrice Askul to oversee the operation and ensure its successful implementation.

“We had constructed the schools, but the locals had migrated to other regions but before the end of month those who had migrated we will support them to inhabit the region again. So that our children who are squeezed in other schools can be transferred,” he said.