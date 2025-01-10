MPs to Decide on Ruto’s Cabinet Picks During Special Sitting Next Week

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has scheduled a special sitting on Thursday, January 16, 2025, to present and debate the vetting report for President William Ruto’s three Cabinet nominees.

The nominees include Mutahi Kagwe for Agriculture and Livestock Development, Lee Kinyanjui for Investments, Trade, and Industry, and William Kabogo for Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy.

Before the debate, the three nominees will appear before the Committee on Appointments, chaired by Speaker Wetang’ula, on January 14, 2025. Kagwe, a former Health Cabinet Secretary under President Uhuru Kenyatta, will open the vetting session at noon, followed by Kabogo. The committee will conclude the process with Kinyanjui.

In an official statement, Wetang’ula announced, “Thursday, January 16, 2025, has been designated as a day for special sittings of the National Assembly.” He confirmed that the sessions would begin at 10 a.m. for the morning sitting and at 2:30 p.m. for the afternoon session in the National Assembly Chamber.

The special sitting will also cover debates on vetting reports for other nominees to key state offices, including high commissioners, ambassadors, and diplomatic representatives.

Currently, the House is on a long recess after adjourning last month and is set to resume regular sessions in February. However, MPs have been recalled at the request of Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah for this critical exercise.

This announcement follows the January 3 deadline for the public to submit memoranda contesting the suitability of any nominees. Wetang’ula confirmed that the special sitting will prioritize tabling and debating the Committee on Appointments’ report on the three nominees.

Additionally, the same vetting process will apply to reports from the Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations, as well as the Departmental Committee on Labour.

The vetting process officially begins on January 9, with eight nominees to the Public Service Commission (PSC) appearing before the Departmental Committee on Labour. Chaired by Runyenjes MP Erick Muchangi, the committee will conduct an intensive vetting exercise starting at 8:30 a.m. and extending late into the day.

Wetang’ula directed all committees involved to conclude their vetting processes and submit reports by the close of business on January 15, 2025, ensuring readiness for the special sitting.