Homa Bay Faces 3,000 Primary Teacher Shortage: Governor Calls on TSC for Action

Homa Bay County is currently grappling with a severe shortage of primary school teachers, a situation that has left parents, educators, and local leaders deeply concerned about the state of education in the region.

Governor Gladys Wanga has revealed that the county faces a shortfall of 3,000 teachers, urging the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to take immediate action to address this crisis.

This issue goes beyond numbers—it directly impacts the quality of education available to thousands of children. While there have been notable advancements in early childhood education in the county, Governor Wanga fears that without a smooth transition to well-staffed primary schools, these gains may be lost.

Governor Wanga and her administration have implemented several initiatives to strengthen early education in Homa Bay. Some of the efforts include:

Allocating KSh 160 million to construct 160 Early Childhood Development and Education (ECDE) classrooms.

Hiring ECDE teachers on permanent and pensionable terms to ensure job security and consistency for young learners.

Launching school feeding programs to address the challenge of hunger, which can adversely affect children’s ability to learn.

While these efforts are commendable, Governor Wanga emphasized that, without recruiting enough primary school teachers, all progress in early education could be undone. “We’re putting in the work, but if teacher recruitment doesn’t match our needs, we could undo all this progress,” she stated.

The TSC’s recruitment plan for January 2025 has been a major point of contention. While 5,862 teachers are set to be hired nationally, Homa Bay will only receive 135 teachers, which is a mere fraction of the county’s need. Breaking this down further:

Ndhiwa and Homa Bay sub-counties: 22 teachers each.

Rachuonyo North: 17 teachers.

Suba, Mbita, and Rachuonyo East: 14 teachers each.

Rachuonyo South: 11 teachers.

For a county with a growing student population and an overwhelming teacher shortage, these allocations are woefully inadequate. Larger schools, in particular, will continue to grapple with high teacher-to-learner ratios, which inevitably lowers the standard of education for students.

Beyond recruitment challenges, Homa Bay faces an additional hurdle—retaining teachers. Governor Wanga highlighted the problem of frequent transfers, where newly hired teachers request to move out of the county soon after being posted. This constant turnover only exacerbates the teacher shortage, creating instability in the education system.

To combat this issue, Governor Wanga has called for strategies aimed at both recruitment and retention. “It’s not just about filling positions—it’s about keeping these educators here to meet the needs of our students,” she said.

Governor Wanga’s message is unequivocal: the TSC and National Government must step up to address the teacher shortfall. “Every child deserves access to quality education, no matter where they come from,” she emphasized.

The question now is whether the relevant authorities will respond effectively. Will they ramp up recruitment for underserved regions like Homa Bay and develop policies to retain teaching staff? The stakes are high, and the future of education in Homa Bay hangs in the balance.

If these challenges are not promptly addressed, the region risks compromising the potential of its young learners. For parents, educators, and local leaders, the hope for swift and meaningful action remains crucial.