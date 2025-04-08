TSC Continues April Training for Intern Teachers Amid Payment Delays

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) is moving ahead with its scheduled retooling program for intern teachers, which will take place from April 16 to April 25. This initiative is targeted at those who joined the ranks in late 2024.
While preparations are underway, TSC is yet to instruct County Directors to invite Trainers of Trainees (ToT).
Many educational institutions are currently on the fence about hosting these training sessions. The reason? Outstanding reimbursements from the last round of training have left schools hesitant to commit. It’s a situation that’s understandably frustrating for those involved.
TSC is planning to use a smart cascade training model, starting with master trainers. These trainers will receive their instructions from April 9 to April 11 at the Kenya Institute of Special Education. This group includes professionals from various educational bodies, such as TSC, KICD, KISE, KNEC, KEMI, CEMASTEA, MoE, and TTCs.
Many master trainers are however expressing reluctance to participate due to delayed reimbursements from last year. Some trainers from MoE and CEMASTEA have hinted they might quietly opt out, given other commitments during the holiday season.
Previous participants are urging TSC to address these financial issues before the new training phase kicks off. Back in March, TSC sought additional funding to support crucial programs like teacher retooling, which is essential as the Competency-Based Curriculum transitions from junior to senior school.