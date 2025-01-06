Comprehensive Guide to KICD-Approved Learning Materials for Pre-Primary 1 and 2

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has reviewed and released a list of approved textbooks for Pre-Primary 1 (PP1) and Pre-Primary 2 (PP2).
These textbooks are not merely supplementary, they are essential for executing Kenya’s Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).
Below, find comprehensive lists of recommended KICD-approved learning materials for both Pre-Primary levels, complete with pricing details to guide your purchase decisions.
Pre-Primary 1: Learning Materials
1. Language Activities
Language skills are critical for communication. Recommended resources include:
- Mentor Language Activities Learner’s Book: KES 400
- Mentor Language Activities Teacher’s Guide: KES 650
- Smart Beginners Language Activities Learner’s Book (Storymoja): KES 551.72
- Smart Beginners Teacher’s Guide (Storymoja): KES 655.17
2. Mathematical Activities
Foster problem-solving skills with these mathematical resources:
- Made Familiar Mathematical Activities Learner’s Book (Starshine): KES 580
- Teacher’s Guide: KES 500
- KLB Skillgrow Learner’s Book: KES 365
- KLB Skillgrow Teacher’s Guide: KES 501
- First Steps Learner’s Book (Moran): KES 310
- First Steps Teacher’s Guide: KES 590
3. Christian Religious Education (CRE)
For religious education, these are great options:
- Mentor CRE Learner’s Book: KES 400
- Mentor CRE Teacher’s Guide: KES 650
4. Environmental Activities
Promote environmental awareness with these materials:
- KLB Skillgrow Learner’s Book: KES 345
- Teacher’s Guide: KES 360
- Mentor Learner’s Book: KES 400
- Mentor Teacher’s Guide: KES 650
5. Creative Activities
Encourage creativity using the following textbooks:
- Know More Learner’s Book (Storymoja): KES 560.34
- Know More Teacher’s Guide: KES 603.45
- Made Familiar Learner’s Book: KES 400
- Teacher’s Guide: KES 370
Pre-Primary 2: Learning Materials
1. Language Activities
Continue developing essential language skills with these resources:
- Mentor Learner’s Book: KES 450
- Mentor Teacher’s Guide: KES 650
2. Mathematical Activities
Support further math learning with:
- First Steps Learner’s Book (Moran): KES 360
- Teacher’s Guide: KES 720
- Made Familiar Learner’s Book (Starshine): KES 580
- Teacher’s Guide: KES 500
3. Christian Religious Education (CRE)
Popular resources for CRE include:
- Longhorn Christian Education Learner’s Book: KES 560
- Teacher’s Guide: KES 615.70
4. Environmental Activities
Broaden children’s understanding of the environment:
- Mentor Learner’s Book: KES 450
- Mentor Teacher’s Guide: KES 650
- KLB Skillgrow Learner’s Book: KES 405
- Teacher’s Guide: KES 460
5. Islamic Religious Education (IRE)
For learners studying IRE:
- Atfaal IRE Learner’s Book: KES 390
- Atfaal IRE Teacher’s Guide: KES 750
6. Creative Activities
Stimulate artistic potential in learners with:
- Made Familiar Learner’s Book (Starshine): KES 400
- Made Familiar Teacher’s Guide: KES 370
Ensure you’re purchasing KICD-approved materials by checking for the official KICD approval seal. This seal confirms the textbooks align with CBC standards and are suitable for learners’ needs.