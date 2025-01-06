Suggestions

Comprehensive Guide to KICD-Approved Learning Materials for Pre-Primary 1 and 2

January 6, 2025
The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has reviewed and released a list of approved textbooks for Pre-Primary 1 (PP1) and Pre-Primary 2 (PP2).

These textbooks are not merely supplementary, they are essential for executing Kenya’s Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

Below, find comprehensive lists of recommended KICD-approved learning materials for both Pre-Primary levels, complete with pricing details to guide your purchase decisions.

Pre-Primary 1: Learning Materials

1. Language Activities

Language skills are critical for communication. Recommended resources include:

  • Mentor Language Activities Learner’s Book: KES 400
  • Mentor Language Activities Teacher’s Guide: KES 650
  • Smart Beginners Language Activities Learner’s Book (Storymoja): KES 551.72
  • Smart Beginners Teacher’s Guide (Storymoja): KES 655.17

2. Mathematical Activities

Foster problem-solving skills with these mathematical resources:

  • Made Familiar Mathematical Activities Learner’s Book (Starshine): KES 580
  • Teacher’s Guide: KES 500
  • KLB Skillgrow Learner’s Book: KES 365
  • KLB Skillgrow Teacher’s Guide: KES 501
  • First Steps Learner’s Book (Moran): KES 310
  • First Steps Teacher’s Guide: KES 590

3. Christian Religious Education (CRE)

For religious education, these are great options:

  • Mentor CRE Learner’s Book: KES 400
  • Mentor CRE Teacher’s Guide: KES 650

4. Environmental Activities

Promote environmental awareness with these materials:

  • KLB Skillgrow Learner’s Book: KES 345
  • Teacher’s Guide: KES 360
  • Mentor Learner’s Book: KES 400
  • Mentor Teacher’s Guide: KES 650

5. Creative Activities

Encourage creativity using the following textbooks:

  • Know More Learner’s Book (Storymoja): KES 560.34
  • Know More Teacher’s Guide: KES 603.45
  • Made Familiar Learner’s Book: KES 400
  • Teacher’s Guide: KES 370

Pre-Primary 2: Learning Materials

1. Language Activities

Continue developing essential language skills with these resources:

  • Mentor Learner’s Book: KES 450
  • Mentor Teacher’s Guide: KES 650

2. Mathematical Activities

Support further math learning with:

  • First Steps Learner’s Book (Moran): KES 360
  • Teacher’s Guide: KES 720
  • Made Familiar Learner’s Book (Starshine): KES 580
  • Teacher’s Guide: KES 500

3. Christian Religious Education (CRE)

Popular resources for CRE include:

  • Longhorn Christian Education Learner’s Book: KES 560
  • Teacher’s Guide: KES 615.70

4. Environmental Activities

Broaden children’s understanding of the environment:

  • Mentor Learner’s Book: KES 450
  • Mentor Teacher’s Guide: KES 650
  • KLB Skillgrow Learner’s Book: KES 405
  • Teacher’s Guide: KES 460

5. Islamic Religious Education (IRE)

For learners studying IRE:

  • Atfaal IRE Learner’s Book: KES 390
  • Atfaal IRE Teacher’s Guide: KES 750

6. Creative Activities

Stimulate artistic potential in learners with:

  • Made Familiar Learner’s Book (Starshine): KES 400
  • Made Familiar Teacher’s Guide: KES 370

Ensure you’re purchasing KICD-approved materials by checking for the official KICD approval seal. This seal confirms the textbooks align with CBC standards and are suitable for learners’ needs.



