2025 TSC Salary Increments: Breakdown of New Pay Scales and Allowances for High School Teachers

It’s official—high school teachers in Kenya are set to receive a salary boost this year! The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has confirmed that pay hikes under the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) will take effect on July 1, 2024.

The updated pay also includes backdated arrears starting from July 2024, giving teachers even more reason to celebrate. Let’s explore the details below.

Here’s a breakdown of the revised salaries based on designation and grade:

Designation Grade New Salary Range (Ksh) Chief Principals D5 (T-Scale 15) 131,380 – 159,534 Senior Principals D4 (T-Scale 14) 118,242 – 143,581 Principals & Deputy Principals I D3 (T-Scale 13) 105,182 – 127,069 Deputy Principals II & Senior Masters I D2 (T-Scale 12) 92,119 – 110,551 Senior Masters II & Deputy Principals III D1 (T-Scale 11) 78,625 – 95,101 Senior Masters III & Head Teachers C5 (T-Scale 10) 62,272 – 78,667 Secondary Teachers I & Senior Teachers I C3 (T-Scale 8) 44,412 – 56,514 Secondary Teachers II & Senior Teachers II C2 (T-Scale 7) 36,621 – 45,776

If you’re unsure where you stand, your TSC grade can help determine your specific salary range.

Allowances You’ll Receive

In addition to basic salaries, TSC has introduced several allowances that recognize unique circumstances and address the cost of living. Here’s a summary:

Housing Allowance: Ranges from Ksh. 3,850 to Ksh. 50,000 per month, with higher allocations for urban postings.

Ranges from Ksh. 3,850 to Ksh. 50,000 per month, with higher allocations for urban postings. Commuter Allowance: Between Ksh. 4,000 and Ksh. 16,000 per month based on grade, aimed at covering transport costs.

Between Ksh. 4,000 and Ksh. 16,000 per month based on grade, aimed at covering transport costs. Leave Allowance: Paid annually, ranging from Ksh. 4,000 to Ksh. 10,000.

Paid annually, ranging from Ksh. 4,000 to Ksh. 10,000. Hardship Allowance: Additional amounts between Ksh. 6,600 and Ksh. 38,100 monthly for teachers in hardship areas.

These allowances aim to address the realities of teaching in varying conditions, recognizing both urban expenses and challenges in remote locations.

By aligning pay with responsibility and experience, these changes promote equity while acknowledging the dedication educators show in shaping future generations.

Additionally, these revisions ensure that teaching remains both sustainable and rewarding, encouraging teachers to remain motivated in their roles.

If you’re a high school teacher under TSC, stay updated through official communication channels. For questions about how these changes apply to you, consider consulting your school administrator or visiting the TSC website for more details.