KNEC and Kenya Railways Announce Job Vacancies – Apply Now!

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) and Kenya Railways Corporation have announced multiple job vacancies in various departments, offering exciting career opportunities for qualified professionals.

On January 7, KNEC disclosed its plan to hire six Examinations Officers under KNEC Grade 7. The council highlighted that successful candidates will receive a competitive salary package corresponding to the role’s responsibilities, offered on a one-year contract. More details about the vacancies are available on the KNEC website at knec.ac.ke.

KNEC urged interested applicants to submit their applications using the Application for Employment Form KNEC 2A (for external applicants) or KNEC 2B (for internal applicants).

Candidates must include an application letter, certified copies of academic and professional certificates, a comprehensive CV with daytime telephone contact, email address, current remuneration details, and contacts of three referees.

Applications should be addressed to the Chief Executive Officer, Kenya National Examinations Council, New Mitihani House, South C, P.O. Box 73598-00200, Nairobi, and submitted by January 28, 2025.

Simultaneously, Kenya Railways Corporation has announced 16 senior job vacancies. The positions include General Manager Rail Operations, General Manager Finance, Manager Insurance Services, Rail Safety Manager, Revenue Assurance & Credit Control Manager, Procurement Manager, Passenger Services Manager, Sales & Marketing Manager, and Strategy & Corporate Planning Manager.

Other vacancies include QMS & Risk Co-ordination Manager, Manager Civil Engineering, Manager Signaling, Electrical & Communication, Technical Audit Manager, Marine Operations Manager, Deputy Director – Finance & Corporate Services, and Deputy Director – Research & Business Development.

Kenya Railways instructed candidates to complete the application form KR/HR/08 available on their website, attach testimonials, certified copies of certificates, ID, and CV, and submit them by 5:00 pm on January 28, 2025, East Africa Time.

Detailed job descriptions and requirements can be found at krc.co.ke.