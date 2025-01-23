Govt Introduces GPS-Enabled Livestock Tracking to Boost Farmers’ Financial Access

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, through the State Department of Livestock, is launching a new livestock identification and traceability system aimed at helping Kenyans track their animals more effectively. Under the new system, livestock owners will soon be required to provide identification before selling animals at slaughterhouses.

Principal Secretary Jonathan Mueke explained that the ministry has been developing the system for the past 20 years but faced challenges in implementing it. He stressed that the global market increasingly demands transparency regarding the origins of food products, including both human food and animal feed.

“We are creating Anitrack, a system that will register animals, track their breed, productivity (such as milk or egg production), and geographical origins,” Mueke said. “This will ensure the traceability of livestock products from the farm all the way to the market.”

Livestock Tracking to Boost Farmers’ Financial Access

Mueke also pointed out that the system will provide financial advantages for farmers. “Thanks to the identification and traceability system, farmers will be able to access loans by using their livestock as collateral,” he said.

He added that the system would give banks and insurance companies access to vital data about each animal, including vaccination history, breed, and age. With digital identification, animals will become valuable assets.

GPS-enabled air tag

Each animal will also feature a GPS-enabled air tag. Christopher Wanga, the Director of Livestock Policy, Research, and Regulations, noted that the new system will significantly reduce cattle theft.

“Stolen livestock will be easily identifiable, making them less attractive to thieves,” Wanga explained.

The system will link animals directly to their owners, and when selling an animal, ownership will be transferred electronically. Wanga emphasized that while participation in the system will not be mandatory, it offers considerable benefits to farmers.

“It’s not compulsory, but it’s a smart practice for anyone raising livestock as a business,” Wanga stated. The ministry plans to engage in public participation and expand animal registration to ensure broader benefits for farmers.