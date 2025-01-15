CAF Postpones 2024 CHAN Tournament Due to Infrastructure Delays

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed the 2024 CHAN tournament to August 2025, citing delays in infrastructure development across the host nations.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe acknowledged that Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda had made considerable progress in building stadiums, training fields, hotels, and hospitals. However, he highlighted that certain aspects of the infrastructure still require more time to be finalized.

“The CAF Technical and Infrastructure experts, some of whom have been based in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, have advised that more time is needed to ensure the infrastructure meets the required standards for a successful tournament,” Motsepe explained.

While the tournament was initially scheduled for September 2024, this marks the second postponement of the event.

Originally, the tournament was postponed to February 1-28, 2025, due to a shortage of match venues that meet CAF standards, especially in Kenya.

CAF did not specify the exact date for the August 2025 tournament but assured fans that the schedule will be announced soon.

“The exact date in August 2025 of the commencement of the Total Energies African Nations Championship (CHAN) Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda 2024 will be announced by CAF in due course,” Motsepe said.