Meru Politicians Urge Ruto to Retain Water CS Muuga Amid Speculation of Cabinet Reshuffle

Concerns have emerged in Meru County following reports of a possible Cabinet reshuffle, with speculation that President William Ruto may dismiss Water Cabinet Secretary Eric Muriithi Muuga.

Sources close to the President have indicated that Ruto may introduce at least two new faces from Mt Kenya East into his ever-evolving broad-based government.

The speculation surfaced after a recent meeting between Ruto and veteran politician Kiraitu Murungi, a key figure in Mt Kenya politics. As Ruto continues to engage influential leaders from the region, discussions around the reshuffle have intensified.

If the reshuffle takes place, it would come just weeks after Ruto appointed allies of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, including William Kabogo, Mutahi Kagwe, and Lee Kinyanjui, to various Cabinet positions. The timing of these changes has fueled further speculation about potential adjustments to the cabinet.

In Meru County, some political leaders have raised concerns over Murungi’s meeting with Ruto, speculating that the veteran politician might be positioning himself to replace the 32-year-old Muuga. Muuga made history as the youngest Cabinet Secretary in Kenya and is seen as a rising political figure in the region.

Igembe South MP John Paul Mwirigi, who also made history in 2017 as Kenya’s youngest MP aged 23, and nominated MCA Benson Kiriinya, believe that some leaders in the region are eager to replace Muuga with someone more established.

“I am telling some leaders in Meru who are pushing for a replacement by someone with a big name to stop this bad politics. We will not allow it,” Mwirigi said, speaking at Kithoka in Meru.

According to Mwirigi, opponents of Muuga fear that his development track record will enable him to outshine them in the coming years.

“Those fighting him know that in a year, he will be the one calling the shots in Meru because of his development record,” Mwirigi added. “If the president deems it fit to give us a young leader like Muuga, it’s our time to support and protect him.”

Kiriinya, who represents the youth in the Assembly, echoed this sentiment, expressing that Meru and Kenyan youth were proud when President Ruto selected one of their own, Muuga, to join the Cabinet.

Support for Muuga’s leadership was further backed by MPs Eric wa Mumbi (Mathira), Nimrod Mbai, Reuben Kiborek, and Japhet Nyakundi.

Mbai stressed that while Meru boasts many political heavyweights, it was Muuga who brought the ‘prize’ home. He urged the region to back Muuga and allow him to prove his worth in advancing Ruto’s development agenda.

“Meru has heavyweights, but when Ruto looked, there was Kiraitu Murungi, Mithika Linturi, and Peter Munya. But he picked Eric, and that is final. He did not make a mistake in appointing him,” Mbai stated.