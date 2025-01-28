CS Wandayi: “It’s Not My Job to Criticize Ruto’s Government”

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has told off a group of ODM leaders who have been urging party members in Ruto’s broad-based government to criticize the administration.

These leaders have been calling on their Cabinet colleagues to speak out to improve service delivery.

But CS Wandayi has clarified that he cannot criticize President William Ruto’s administration, emphasizing that it is not his responsibility.

Speaking in Siaya over the weekend, Wandayi explained that his primary responsibility as a Cabinet member is to execute the policies of the current administration, and he intends to continue fulfilling that duty.

Wandayi welcomed constructive criticism, acknowledging its value in helping him perform his tasks effectively.

However, he made it clear that those outside the Cabinet are free to criticize the government, but they must do so properly.

“There’s a time for everything, and that’s what our people must understand. No one has stopped those outside Cabinet from criticizing the government. You can continue criticizing it until the cows come home, but do it properly. I also want to be critiqued as a member of the executive to improve service delivery, but don’t expect me to join in criticizing the executive—it’s not my job,” said Wandayi.

He further stated, “If it’s your job to criticize, do it properly, just as I focus on executing the policies. Since the beginning of last year, Kenya has seen positive changes.”