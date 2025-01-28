NTSA Introduces New Regulations to Improve Commercial Vehicle Safety Across Kenya

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has introduced the Draft National Transport and Safety Authority (Operation of Commercial Service Vehicles) Regulations, 2025, which aim to significantly improve road safety and enhance the operation of commercial service vehicles. The proposed regulations outline specific obligations for commercial vehicle operators to ensure the safety and well-being of passengers and other road users.

One of the key requirements in the draft regulations is that all commercial service vehicles must maintain at least third-party insurance coverage. This insurance provides financial protection in the event of an accident. Additionally, operators must ensure their vehicles have valid inspection certificates, confirming they are roadworthy and meet safety standards.

To further enhance safety, the regulations mandate that all commercial vehicles install speed limiters. These speed limiters must conform to Kenyan standards set by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS). The goal is to prevent overspeeding and reduce the risks of accidents caused by excessive speeds.

Moreover, the draft regulations propose that commercial vehicles be equipped with vehicular telematics systems. These systems must also meet KEBS standards and will monitor vehicle performance in real time, ensuring operators comply with safety protocols and improve fleet management.

Another critical requirement in the proposed regulations is the installation of retro-reflective contour markings. These markings, which must have a minimum width of two inches, will enhance the visibility of commercial vehicles, especially during night driving. This measure is expected to prevent accidents and improve road safety across the country.

The regulations also stipulate that commercial vehicles carry an efficient fire extinguisher, which must be readily accessible and maintained in perfect working order. Furthermore, each vehicle must be equipped with a first aid kit, sufficient to handle common emergencies.

To enhance vehicle safety, the draft regulations propose the installation of underride protection devices on the rear and sides of commercial vehicles, where applicable. These devices must also conform to KEBS standards and are designed to prevent serious accidents in the event of a collision with smaller vehicles.

Another safety measure in the draft regulations requires commercial vehicles to carry reflective warning triangles. In the event of a breakdown, drivers must place two red reflective triangles at least fifty meters from the vehicle, one in front and one behind, to alert approaching vehicles to the presence of a disabled vehicle on the road.

Additionally, the regulations specify that the load on a commercial service vehicle should not endanger the safety of other road users, damage public roads or structures, or obstruct the driver’s view. It should also not obscure the vehicle’s lights, reflectors, or registration plate.

By implementing these new regulations, NTSA aims to create a safer transport environment for all road users and ensure that commercial service vehicles meet the highest safety standards.