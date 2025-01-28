Peter Salasya Rewarded After Locking Horns With President Ruto

Peter Salasya is poised to climb the ladder of Western region politics after openly challenging President William Ruto recently. This is after Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa announced plans to promote the Mumias East MP to a senior party role.

Speaking during the launch of DAP-K’s new headquarters in Karen on Monday, January 27, 2025, Wamalwa commended Salasya for his unwavering commitment to the party’s mission and his advocacy for Gen Z rights.

The party leader highlighted Salasya’s courage in confronting authority, specifically his recent clash with President Ruto during a development tour in the Western region, where Salasya accused the President’s close advisors of misleading him.

“Today I wanted to bring a special recognition to this team and tell Bwana Peter Salasya yakwamba in recognition of your efforts fighting as the champion of the Gen Zs, fighting as the champion of farmers kwa mambo ya Mumias, mambo ya mbolea fake, na wewe ndio umesimamisha Ruto damu huko Western kwa mambo ya SHA, wewe ulikataa mambo ya Finance Bill ya Zakayo….hata wakati walileta mambo ya Gachagua, huyu PK alisema yeye hawezi tumika kupiga Gachagua vita. Akasimama na MaGen Z,” Wamalwa effused.

Loosely translated: (Today, I want to recognize Peter Salasya for championing the rights of Gen Zs, fighting for farmers in Mumias, and standing firm against issues like fake fertilizer. You stood up to President Ruto in the Western region over the Social Health Authority (SHA) issue and opposed the Finance Bill from Zakayo. Even when the matter of Gachagua arose, Salasya refused to be used to attack him and instead stood with Gen Zs)

Wamalwa continued by applauding Salasya’s unwavering loyalty to the party. He also revealed that the DAP-K National Executive Committee (NEC) had already nominated Peter Salasya for the senior position, and his appointment as a member of the NEC would soon be gazetted.

“So today PK Salaysa in recognition of your outstanding loyalty to the party, loyalty to the cause, and also kubeba bendera ya chama chetu, tuna kiongozi kwa county yetu ya Kakamega who is facing disciplinary matters kwa sababu anaenda against the party na anafanya kazi ya Zakayo badala ya kufanya kazi ya wananchi, NEC recommended and after consultations today, we want to elevate PK Salasya to a very senior position in our party. So PK utakuwa unapata barua yako and your name will be gazetted,” Wamalwa said.

(Today, in recognition of your loyalty to the party and the cause, and for carrying our party’s flag high, we are making a key decision. In Kakamega County, we have a leader facing disciplinary actions for working against the party and serving Zakayo instead of the people. After consultations, NEC has recommended your promotion to a very senior position within the party. You will soon receive an official letter, and your appointment will be gazetted)

Peter Salasya joined DAP-K in 2022 after decamping from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).