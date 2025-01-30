Ruto, El-Sisi Strengthen Kenya-Egypt Ties with 12 Key Agreements

Kenya and Egypt have signed 12 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to enhance trade, security, and diplomatic cooperation.

President William Ruto announced that the agreements will focus on key sectors, including investment, political consultations, maritime partnerships, youth empowerment, space cooperation, telecommunications, housing, scientific research, and diplomatic training.

He also revealed that both nations are finalizing critical agreements in customs cooperation, security, tourism, mining, the blue economy, sports development, and the Grand Water Agreement.

“I trust that we shall swiftly conclude on the pending matters and have the MoUs come into force as soon as practicable. These will further reinforce our shared vision for economic transformation and sustainable development for the benefit of our people,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan President proposed the creation of a Joint Business Council to boost bilateral ties and explore new trade and investment opportunities in mutually beneficial sectors.

“We also discussed strategies to remove trade barriers, streamline regulations, and simplify customs procedures. These efforts will create a more predictable and efficient trading environment for our business communities. By addressing challenges such as delayed payments and supply chain inefficiencies, we will enhance economic resilience and shared prosperity,” Ruto stated.

He also emphasized the growing defense cooperation between Kenya and Egypt, noting that over 70 Kenya Defence Forces officers have received training in Egypt.

“I commend my dear brother, President El-Sisi, for his strong leadership in promoting security and stability in the Middle East and North Africa, including his tireless efforts in securing a ceasefire and facilitating humanitarian aid into Gaza,” he stated.

Ruto also urged Egypt to support Raila Odinga’s candidacy for the African Union Commission chairmanship. He emphasized the need for reforms to enhance the AU’s efficiency and responsiveness in addressing continental challenges.