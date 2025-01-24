Beatrice Elachi Defends Remarks on Critics Leaving Kenya

Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi has defended her recent comments suggesting government critics should leave Kenya.

Speaking during a church service in Dagoretti North on January 12, Elachi criticized individuals she accused of disrespecting President William Ruto.

In her address, delivered in Swahili, Elachi remarked, “Foreigners say Kenya is a good country, but Kenyans complain about how bad it is. If Kenya is so bad, why not leave? Why stay in a place you consider bad? Disappear. If you cannot leave, remember this is your country, and you have nowhere else to go. Let us protect our country and respect the president.”

Her comments sparked widespread criticism, with many Kenyans viewing them as dismissive and tone-deaf.

During a January 23 interview on Spice FM, Elachi clarified her remarks, stating they had been taken out of context. She argued that translating her Swahili statement into English had changed its intended meaning.

“I spoke in Swahili, and the context changes entirely in English. If you’re going to critique something, provide the full context, not just the first line,” she explained.

Elachi added that her message was a caution to young Kenyans about the impact of their social media posts, which she claimed could harm Kenya’s global image and limit future opportunities.

“Countries do not want to be associated with us because of our disrespect and insults. For example, many have been denied U.S. visas because of protests by Kenyans abroad. In the region, even President Suluhu is hesitant to accommodate young people aged 38 and below,” she noted.

While encouraging accountability, Elachi urged citizens to address government shortcomings respectfully.

“What we put out there has dire consequences at an international level. While we should call out the government, we must do it respectfully,” she said.