Civil Servants Plan Strike Over Unfulfilled Pay Agreements

The Union of Kenya Civil Servants has announced plans for an industrial strike set to begin in 58 days, citing the Salaries and Remuneration Commission’s (SRC) failure to implement agreements on remuneration and benefits.

In a circular addressed to the SRC and the Chief Executive Officer of the Public Service Commission (PSC), the union expressed frustration over the delay. Union Secretary General Tom Odege emphasized, “This contradicts the principles of fair remuneration outlined in Article 41(2) of the Constitution.”

County workers have criticized what they describe as discriminatory practices, pointing out that while the national government’s concerns have been addressed, theirs have been ignored.

“It amounts to discrimination against county government employees since the same agreements have been implemented for the same cadres working under the National Government,” Odege stated.

The union warned that if the SRC and PSC do not implement the agreements within 60 days from January 21, workers will be forced to proceed with the industrial strike.

The strike is expected to disrupt critical services, particularly in county governments, as the SRC has yet to fulfill agreements reached nearly four months ago.

In September 2023, the union suspended a planned strike after the government agreed to implement the second phase of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi confirmed that civil servants’ pay would be backdated to July 1, 2023.

The salary increases, ranging from Ksh1,000 to Ksh30,000, followed the government’s decision to honor the CBA and provide promised remuneration adjustments.