Kithure Kindiki Appointed UDA’s First Deputy Party Leader in Leadership Shakeup

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has officially named Deputy President Kithure Kindiki as its first Deputy Party Leader. This announcement, published in a notice on Thursday, January 23, 2025, also finalized the removal of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua from the position.

According to UDA’s National Executive Committee (NEC), which met on November 11, 2024, Gachagua’s ouster aligns with the party’s constitution. However, the decision will only take legal effect after ratification by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP).

The notice, signed by UDA National Chairperson Cecily Mbarire and Secretary-General Hassan Omar, stated, “Pursuant to and in accordance with Section 20(2) of the Political Parties Act, 2011, the United Democratic Alliance Party notifies its members and the general public of the following changes in the office of the Deputy Party Leader on an interim basis.”

Kindiki’s appointment comes shortly after UDA merged with Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC). Alongside Kindiki, UDA confirmed Lamu Governor Issa Timamy as another Deputy Party Leader in a statement issued on Friday, January 17, 2025.

The reshuffle also saw UDA Secretary-General Hassan Omar deputized by Emuhaya MP Omboko Milemba. Mwala MP Vincent Kawaya retained his position as National Organizing Secretary, while Japheth Nyakundi continued as National Treasurer.

President Ruto remains UDA’s Party Leader, with Cecily Mbarire assuming the role of National Vice-Chairperson, deputized by Kelvin Lunani. These changes signal UDA’s efforts to consolidate its leadership structure and strengthen its position within Kenya’s political landscape.