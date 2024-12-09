Woman Turns Herself in After Boyfriend’s Death in Siaya

A 28-year-old woman turned herself in at Siaya Police Station after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death on Saturday night in Mur-Ngiya sub-location, Siaya County.

The suspect, Vivian Akoth, reportedly attacked her 35-year-old boyfriend, Charlton Obare, during a confrontation over alleged infidelity.

Mur-Ngiya sub-location Assistant Chief Grace Otieno revealed that the incident occurred after Obare returned home at 9:00 p.m. with his friend Reagan. Akoth is said to have arrived shortly after and confronted him, sparking the deadly altercation.

As Reagan was leaving, he reportedly heard a commotion and saw Vivian running past him in the dark with Charlton chasing her, despite having already been stabbed in the chest. Otieno confirmed that Charlton collapsed shortly afterward from his injuries.

Vivian then reportedly called Reagan to check on Charlton and arranged for a motorbike to transport him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police visited the scene, retrieved the body, and took it to the Siaya County Referral Hospital mortuary.

At that point, Vivian had disappeared but later surrendered herself to authorities at Siaya Police Station.

Otieno encouraged young people to seek peaceful solutions to disputes to prevent such violent outcomes. Investigations into the incident are currently ongoing.