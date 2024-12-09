People who dislike killing animals but want to go on a safari choose a more modern version of this entertainment.

It involves photographing various animals to obtain high-quality images that can be used for educational events, popularizing the topic of wildlife protection, and much more.

Photo safari is attractive because human actions do not harm animals and do not interfere with their daily activities.

At the same time, this activity provides an opportunity to closely communicate with wildlife and study the diversity of the animal world. As a place for a photo safari, it is best to choose the territory of some African country.

In this regard, Kenya is always a priority option. It opens up the broadest possible opportunities for photographers and lets you have a good time.

Let’s study the features of a photo safari in Kenya in more detail and find out what animals you can photograph in this country.

Features of photo safari in Kenya

Kenya is a hospitable country where travelers can study the inhabitants’ local culture, customs and traditions in detail, as well as see the incredible African nature. All this attracts many tourists, hunters and photographers to the country. Among the most popular activities in Kenya is a photo safari.

You only need a desire and a camera with an adequately selected lens. All other items will have an additional status. Among them may be spare batteries, memory cards, chargers, unique protective elements, etc.

It will also not be superfluous to have AGM Global Vision Thermal Devices, which will help you find animals faster, even in poor visibility.

An essential feature of a photo safari in Kenya is its accessibility. Most suitable locations are close enough to major cities in the country, so getting to them is always easy. It is also worth highlighting the low cost of entrance tickets to all protected natural areas.

It is also important to remember that importing any food products into Kenya is prohibited. In this regard, photo safari enthusiasts need a certain amount of money to rent accommodation and food.

In Kenya, locals speak Swahili and English. Thanks to this, most photo safari enthusiasts will not have problems with communication. It is also important to remember that any African country is far from the safest place.

Because of this, avoiding visiting regions with the highest crime rates is essential. And finally, every photo safari enthusiast should know that Kenya is almost always dry and hot. This is due to the country’s location on the equator, characterized by weather conditions.

It is impossible to avoid the heat, so you must prepare in advance for an extended stay in the sun.

Popular locations for photo safari

Nairobi National Park

Kenya’s most famous natural location is its main treasure. It is only 10 km from the capital and can be reached in just a few minutes.

In this national park, you can see and photograph four out of five representatives of the “big five” and many other large animals.

There are also about 400 species of birds in this place, and photos of them will not spoil your collection.

Hell’s Gate National Park

Driving about 100 km from Nairobi, you will find yourself in Hell’s Gate National Park. This place is unique because there are practically no predators on its territory. Due to this, various herbivores and birds feel great here.

Among the most valuable photo trophies are pictures of buffalo, giraffe, zebra, and antelope, worth highlighting. Also, you can photograph magnificent canyons, rock formations, and unique hot springs on the national park’s territory.

Nakuru Lake National Park

Nakuru Lake is considered a cult place in Kenya. It has long been a habitat for thousands of flamingos, which people worldwide came to photograph. However, the gradual drying up of the lake led to these birds moving to other bodies of water.

In their place, dozens of species appeared, which will interest any fan of photo safaris. About 50 species of animals are in the area adjacent to the lake. The most valuable photos will be of lions, giraffes and rhinoceroses.

Amboseli National Park

Amboseli National Park, under UNESCO protection, is located on the border with neighboring Tanzania. It is famous for its abundance of animals and the opportunity to see the great Mount Kilimanjaro on the horizon.

This location is ideal for photographing buffalo and antelope. There are also many other mammals here, but they will be much more difficult to find than representatives of the above species.

There are also several species of birds in the national park. They live mainly on Lake Amboseli, so you must photograph them there.

Maasai Mara National Reserve

One of the most frequently visited reserves in Africa should not be missed by fans of photo safari.

Its vast territory is home to thousands of wildebeest, crocodiles, hippos, and wild cats. The pictures of these animals have become the most valuable part of Kenya’s collection of photographs.

Due to the peculiarity of the local ecosystem, there are very few birds in the national park. However, if you are lucky, you can photograph a few.

What animals can be photographed?

Lion

This majestic predator is one of the “big five” animals. It lives throughout Kenya but is most often found in Nairobi National Park. Look for it near trees or bushes, where it rests and gathers strength before the next hunt.

Photo-hunters who want to photograph a lion must be extremely careful, as one mistake can lead to a tragic outcome.

Elephant

The most famous African nomads of the animal world have always been a desired goal of every fan of photo safari. They are found in all regions of Kenya, and their habitats are periodically changing. You should look for these giants in open areas or in the bushes, where they look for food.

Most often in Kenya, they are found in Amboseli National Park, so these are the locations you should choose to photograph them.

Rhinoceros

This unique animal is now on the verge of extinction. In this regard, few places remain where rhinos can be found in the wild.

One of these places is Kenya. Only a few hundred individuals live in the territory of various national parks, so meeting them will be a real success for a photo safari enthusiast.

Rhinos are most often spotted in Nairobi National Park.

Buffalo

Many may be surprised to learn that the African buffalo is considered the most dangerous animal on the African continent. This status makes photo safaris a real challenge, and you must take the maximum possible safety measures.

Photographing buffalo from a distance is best since they cannot see someone. These animals are found in all Kenyan national parks, so seeing them will be straightforward.

Leopard

The famous night predator is a desirable object of photography for all photo safari fans. It is quite secretive and cautious, so a person is unlikely to be able to approach it at a minimum distance. In this regard, it is better to photograph it from 200 meters or further.

Leopards are found throughout Kenya. Most individuals are in Nairobi National Park, so this is where everyone who wants to take incredible pictures of this animal should go.

Kenya is an ideal place for a photo safari. On its territory are many natural locations where all representatives of the prominent African five live and many other animals.

While searching for them and choosing the best places for photography, each photographer will experience incredible emotions and will be able to enjoy his favorite activity far from his home.