MSS Denies Claims of Kenyan Officers Resigning Over Delayed Allowances

The Multinational Security Support (MSS) has strongly denied allegations that members of its Kenyan contingent are considering resignation over delayed allowances.

SS Force Commander Godfrey Otunge labeled the claims as “inaccurate and malicious,” pointing out that the source of the allegations did not approach the agency for clarification.

“All MSS personnel have received their salaries, including monthly allowances, and no member of the MSS has tendered their resignation as alleged,” Otunge stated.

The agency’s response follows reports suggesting that nearly 20 Kenyan police officers, deployed in Haiti as part of a United Nations-backed anti-gang force, had submitted resignation letters due to delayed payments.

The officers, who remain anonymous, reportedly received no response to their resignation letters but continued to serve.

Commander Otunge reaffirmed the officers’ commitment, emphasizing their continued support for the Haitian National Police in restoring peace.

“The officers continue to demonstrate dedication in their mission to restore peace in Haiti,” Otunge added.

He urged media outlets and stakeholders to directly seek clarification from MSS before publishing unverified claims.

“Our doors remain open for transparent communication,” he concluded.