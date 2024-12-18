TSC Announces Recruitment of 8,707 Teachers for Permanent Positions in 2025

Big news for Kenyan educators! The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has officially announced 8,707 permanent and pensionable teaching positions, targeting public schools nationwide.

This recruitment aims to replace teachers lost due to natural attrition and bolster the education workforce, providing a significant opportunity for qualified educators.

Here’s a detailed allocation of the available positions:

Primary Schools: 5,862 vacancies

Junior Secondary Schools: 21 vacancies

21 vacancies Secondary Schools: 2,824 vacancies

With primary school positions dominating the list, educators specializing in this area have a wealth of opportunities to explore.

Who Can Apply?

The TSC is seeking enthusiastic and qualified candidates who meet the following criteria:

Be a Kenyan citizen – This one’s essential. Hold the appropriate qualifications – A P1 Certificate for primary teaching positions or a Diploma in Education for junior and secondary roles. Registration with TSC – If you’re not registered, you need to act now to ensure eligibility.

If you meet these requirements, you’re in a strong position to submit your application.

How to Submit Your Application

Applications will only be accepted through TSC’s online recruitment platforms:

Visit www.tsc.go.ke and navigate to the “Careers” section.

and navigate to the “Careers” section. Alternatively, go directly to teachersonline.tsc.go.ke.

Important dates to keep in mind:

Application Opens: December 31, 2024

December 31, 2024 Application Closes: January 13, 2025

Ensure your documents are ready early to avoid last-minute issues during submission, especially considering potential technical difficulties near the deadline.

This initiative addresses Kenya’s ongoing teacher shortages in public schools. By hiring more educators, TSC aims to create smaller class sizes and enhance teaching quality, significantly improving learning outcomes for students.

For unemployed or underemployed teachers, this offers a long-awaited path to permanent job security and career growth.

If you’re aspiring to build a stable teaching career in Kenya’s public school system, this is your moment. Remember, the process is competitive:

Double-check your qualifications against the requirements.

Carefully prepare your application.

Submit it ahead of the deadline.

TSC’s goal is clear: they want to recruit educators capable of making a lasting impact on their students’ lives. Don’t miss this opportunity to advance your teaching journey.

For further updates or detailed guidelines, visit TSC’s official website. Best of luck!