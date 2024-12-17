Stay Safe This Holiday: Ministry Highlights Key Security Concerns and Solutions

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration has issued a comprehensive security advisory, urging heightened public vigilance as the holiday season begins.

Released on Monday, the advisory highlights increased risks of criminal activities during this period and outlines measures to ensure public safety.

Authorities warn that crowded locations, including markets, shopping malls, and public transport hubs, are hotspots for petty crimes such as pickpocketing and muggings.

Families planning holiday travel have been advised to secure their homes, as burglary rates typically surge during this time.

“Home burglaries are a growing threat, especially as many households remain unattended while families travel upcountry or to urban centers,” the statement emphasized.

The Ministry has also flagged car break-ins as an escalating concern and urged motorists to park in secure areas and maintain vigilance.

Additionally, a rise in drug distribution and illicit alcohol production during the festive period has prompted security forces to intensify operations targeting manufacturers and distributors of these illegal substances.

Traffic-related offenses remain a major safety issue, with drunk driving, speeding, and vehicle overloading frequently cited as contributors to holiday accidents. The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has partnered with Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to conduct joint road crackdowns aimed at reducing road fatalities.

“We call on all drivers, passengers, and other road users to comply with traffic rules to prevent accidents and fatalities during the celebrations,” IG Kanja stated. He further underscored the need for discipline among motorists, revealing that police officers on leave have been recalled to bolster security operations.

Inspector General Kanja emphasized that security and road safety are shared responsibilities, urging the public to report suspicious activities.

The advisory also addresses the growing threats of counterfeit goods and cybercrime. Fraudsters often exploit holiday promotions to scam unsuspecting consumers. The Ministry has urged buyers to verify product authenticity and exercise caution when shopping online.

Additional concerns include the exploitation of vulnerable groups, particularly children and victims of gender-based violence.

The Ministry has also labeled noise violations from holiday celebrations as a “public nuisance” that warrants strict regulation.

In a bid to enhance security nationwide, the National Police Service, Kenya Defence Forces, and Kenya Coast Guard Service have deployed 10,317 officers across the country. Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo confirmed the activation of multi-agency command centers at regional and county levels to coordinate security efforts.

“These centers will operate 24/7 to ensure seamless collaboration through the National Multi-Agency Command Centre (NMACC) at Lang’ata Barracks,” Omollo explained.

Specialized police units have intensified patrols in urban areas, focusing on shopping malls, places of worship, and critical infrastructure. Enhanced ground and aerial surveillance will further strengthen security measures.

Undercover officers have also been deployed to discreetly combat crime.

Kenyans can reach authorities through police hotlines 999, 112, 911, or the anonymous tip line #FichuakwaDCI at 0800 722 203. These efforts aim to create a safer environment for all during the holiday season.