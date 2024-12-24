Term 1 2025: New School Reopening Dates Amid Teachers’ Strike Threat

Term 1, 2025, is expected to begin earlier than usual on January 6, but the reopening of Kenyan schools faces uncertainty due to a looming teachers’ strike.

At the heart of the standoff is a dispute over the release of a critical Ksh10 billion medical insurance allocation. Teachers have made it clear that if the issue is not resolved, they will not report to work for the start of the term.

Samuel Muiruri, Secretary General of the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Kiambu Chapter, expressed frustration over the government’s failure to honor its obligations.

“This insurance was a negotiated benefit between the employer and the teachers’ union. It’s unacceptable for the government to fail in its obligations,” he stated.

Currently, teachers are contributing to two insurance schemes: the Social Health Authority cover and a disputed policy whose renewal has been delayed.

Despite salary deductions, the Ksh10 billion required for its renewal has not been allocated, leaving many educators and their families scrambling for healthcare solutions.

Muiruri issued a stark ultimatum: “If the Ksh10 billion is not remitted by January, we will take to the streets.” The union has asserted that without these funds, teachers will not resume work for Term 1.

Union branches nationwide have been placed on alert, preparing for potential mass demonstrations if the funds remain withheld. Any strike action is expected to severely disrupt Kenya’s education system, affecting millions of learners and their families.

The timing is particularly precarious. Just two months earlier, public universities were paralyzed by a strike over a Ksh9.76 billion Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Although the government eventually conceded, the disruptions caused significant academic delays. If teachers follow through with their threats, the education sector could face yet another substantial setback.

Parents, who had found relief in the January 6 start date, are now anxious about the possibility of prolonged school closures.

The Ministry of Education’s decision to adjust the calendar and begin the year earlier had aimed to enhance scheduling consistency.

However, the unresolved dispute has dampened these plans, leaving families in suspense.

Stakeholders, including parents, educators, and unions, are urging the government to act swiftly to avert another education crisis.

This is especially significant as Kenya continues efforts to stabilize its academic schedule following disruptions caused by the pandemic.

With the January 6 reopening date rapidly approaching, the pressure is on the government to resolve the insurance stalemate. Teachers’ unions have been unequivocal: no resolution, no classrooms.

Meanwhile, the government has yet to provide a concrete plan to address the issue.

The implications are far-reaching. Failure to meet teachers’ demands could disrupt not just educators and their families, but also learners, parents, and the broader education system.

As the situation develops, all eyes are on the Ministry of Education’s next steps. Whether the government can avert the strike and maintain the academic calendar remains uncertain, but the stakes could not be higher.