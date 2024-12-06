Sensational gospel singer Nakoche Msela talks “Mwisho”, new EP and future plans

Sensational gospel singer Nakoche Msela, born Stanley Nakoche, has continued to ride high with his latest release “Mwisho” – a song which explores the ugly depths of human nature and the tribulations that afflict the righteous.

In “Mwisho”, Nakoche, whose career has been on a steady rise over the last couple of years, takes time to explore a theme familiar to many while at the same time dropping nuggets of encouragement to the downtrodden.

Released just a month ago, the song has quickly become a fan-favorite, as it continues to rack up thousands of views on YouTube and multiple plays on Spotify and Boomplay.

The singer continues to question the state of the world, where hate, jealousy and selfishness has taken root, imploding listeners to embrace each other, spread more love and adopt a humane attitude.

“The song was inspired by the state of the world we are currently living in,” Nakoche says. “We’re too consumed with hate and competition and we’ve forgotten how to love one another, forgive one another and wish each other well. It’s a sad reality.”

He added, “My message is simple: Human beings should look more into the purpose of living, of being alive and why God created them. We should leave this world a better place than we found it and we definitely can if only we cared more about one another.”

Signed to CMG Records, a music conglomerate founded by renowned entrepreneur and music mogul Stephen “Dezz” Aoll, Nakoche’s musical journey has been on an upward trajectory, as he continues to churn out more music and an EP titled “Umenifikisha”.

The EP, which is already out on all streaming platforms, features three songs – ‘Mwisho’, ‘Njia’ and ‘Umenifikisha’.

“Mwisho” is the first single off the EP and the one he already has shot visuals for.

“I’m busy working on the other videos, because my fans have been requesting for them. It’s alot of work that goes on behind the scenes but I can assure fans that the’ Umenifikisha’ music video will drop early next year,” he told reporters.

Speaking about the EP, and the songs therein, CMG Records president Stephen Dezz said that he was proud of the steps Nakoche had continued to make musically, urging fans to look out for more spectacular material from the young star.

“I’ve watched Nakoche grow and I’m happy at the strides he has made over the years. It’s definitely something to be proud of. He has grown tremendously musically and you can easily tell by his latest EP,” he said.

“This is the next big thing. I’m glad he is holding up the gospel industry even with all the troubles facing that particular industry. Fans should expect alot more from Nakoche!”

Even though he’s yet to embark on a tour to promote the EP, Nakoche has promised that he will soon hit the road and fans can expect a spectacular extravaganza packed with surprise artists and the entire CMG Records posse.

“We are definitely hitting the road. Alot is being planned and even though I cannot tell when, fans should expect to see us in their towns very soon. I’ve been rehearsing hard for this and I’m sure we shall deliver amazing performances to the glory of God,” he said.