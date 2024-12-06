President Ruto Vows Corruption-Free SHA and Economic Growth Reforms

President William Ruto has reaffirmed his dedication to maintaining a corruption-free Social Health Authority (SHA) throughout his tenure. Speaking at the Kilifi International Investment Conference in Vipingo, Kilifi County, on Thursday, he assured Kenyans of his commitment to transparency and accountability in healthcare management.

The President emphasized that the government is working tirelessly to eliminate corruption across all sectors to ensure Kenyans get value for their money. He pointed out that SHA’s robust structure is designed to avoid the corruption challenges that once plagued the defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

“I want to assure the country that the challenges of fraud and corruption that bedevilled the NHIF will never be part of our universal healthcare plan as long as I am in charge,” President Ruto declared.

Addressing allegations of fraudulent procurement in the National Equipment Service Programme, the President clarified that the procurement process was a joint effort between the Ministry of Health and county governments. He emphasized that no county was forced to sign contracts with any of the seven approved suppliers.

“There is no obligation on any county to get equipment from any supplier. There is also no single supplier; there are seven suppliers,” he explained, reaffirming counties’ autonomy in choosing equipment and suppliers.

Highlighting the importance of county partnerships, President Ruto praised the Kilifi County International Investment Conference for showcasing counties as pivotal drivers of Kenya’s socio-economic transformation. He noted that devolution has created opportunities to unlock untapped potential and empower communities at the grassroots level.

“Devolution has given us a unique opportunity to empower the grassroots by unlocking untapped socio-economic potential,” he stated.

To further boost economic growth, the President announced that the government is constructing flagship Export Processing Zones (EPZs) in Busia, Eldoret, Murang’a, and Kirinyaga. These projects, now over 50% complete, are expected to create jobs and attract investment.

Additionally, he revealed that the government has licensed 39 Special Economic Zones, including 10 in the Coast region, to spur investment and accelerate county-level development.

“The government is committed to enabling all counties to capitalize on their unique resources and emerge as engines of national growth,” he affirmed.

President Ruto also urged Kenyans to use digital platforms productively, noting their potential to support creatives, generate youth employment, and expand e-commerce opportunities.

“Many people would want to use the digital space for other purposes and to insult others. But we can as well use it for positive purposes,” he said, underlining the importance of leveraging technology to drive economic progress.

These initiatives, the President noted, reflect his administration’s focus on creating a transparent, innovative, and growth-oriented Kenya.