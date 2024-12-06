Sentencing Set for Convicted Murderer of LGBTQ Activist Edwin Chiloba

The Eldoret High Court has convicted Jackton Odhiambo for the murder of LGBTQ activist Edwin Kiprotich Kiptoo, popularly known as Chiloba.

Prosecutor Mark Mugun led a compelling case, presenting testimonies from 23 witnesses that detailed the events surrounding Chiloba’s gruesome death. The court concluded that the evidence proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Odhiambo intentionally caused the activist’s death.

In his ruling, Justice Nyakundi stated that the prosecution successfully established all legal elements of murder under Section 203 of the Penal Code. The crime was also found to violate Article 26(1) of Kenya’s Constitution, which guarantees the right to life.

“I have reviewed all the evidence, including the last-seen theory, forensic and DNA findings, as well as swabs collected, and determined that you were directly linked to the crime scene,” said Justice Nyakundi.

Although the motive remains unclear, the judge determined that Odhiambo acted with malice aforethought and deep hatred toward Chiloba.

The court has scheduled Odhiambo’s sentencing for December 16, 2024.