Sarah Hassan and Brenda Wairimu Among Honorees at State House Ceremony

President William Ruto conferred national honors on more than 500 Kenyans in recognition of their outstanding service during a ceremony held at State House, Nairobi, on Thursday. The event followed this year’s Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens.

Ruto acknowledged the honorees for their significant contributions to the nation and their efforts to serve others across various sectors. Among the recipients was Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, who received the Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (First Class) for his dedication to public service.

The Order of the Burning Spear is awarded to public dignitaries, professionals, and exceptional members of the public service.

Notable awardees included breakthrough Luo Ohangla musician Evance Ochieng Owino, popularly known as Prince Indah, who received the Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW), and actresses Sarah Hassan and Brenda Wairimu, recognized for their contributions to the arts.

Military personnel and other professionals also featured prominently. Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja was honored with the Moran of the Order of the Golden Heart (M.G.H). Recipients of the Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart (E.G.H., Second Class) included Gen. Kahariri Charles Muriu, Lady Justice Mwilu Philomena Mbete, Dr. Mwadime Andrew, and Salim Mvurya.

The honors celebrate Kenya’s commitment to recognizing excellence and service.