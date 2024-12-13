Kimani Ichung’wah Explains Why He Turned Down Cabinet Role

Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wah stated that he has no intention of serving as a Cabinet Secretary.

In an interview with a local TV station on Wednesday night, December 11, 2024, Ichung’wah emphasized his commitment to his current role as both the MP for Kikuyu and Leader of the Majority in the National Assembly. He explained that these positions align with his goals of advancing the government’s agenda.

“I am not interested in serving as a CS. I have a well-cut-out job in serving as the MP for Kikuyu, and I believe I can offer my energies better in the National Assembly as Leader of the Majority, given the opportunity by my coalition,” Ichung’wah said.

The MP also shared that in 2022, President William Ruto had offered him any Cabinet position of his choice.

However, Ichung’wah declined, stating that he preferred to contribute by leading in Parliament rather than in the Cabinet.

“In 2022, President William Ruto asked me which Cabinet position I wanted, and I told him that I wanted to be the Leader of the Majority in the National Assembly,” Ichung’wah revealed.