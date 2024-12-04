MP Accuses Gachagua of Vendetta Against Ruto: ‘You Should Have Resigned’

Kacheliba MP Titus Lotee has called out former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his alleged plan to expose President William Ruto.

Lotee expressed his disapproval during a recent interview, responding to Gachagua’s remarks suggesting he would reveal the President’s true character to Kenyans.

In a TV interview on Sunday night, Gachagua mentioned that he does not regret supporting Ruto, describing the experience as painful but valuable.

“I’m now convinced that Ruto is not a man I would deal with as a Christian. Given the chance again, I would treat him as a politician. He has given me the opportunity to serve, to learn, and to know him better. I will make sure the people of Kenya come to know who he truly is,” Gachagua told NTV.

However, MP Lotee argued that Gachagua should have stepped down when he first identified any issues with Ruto’s leadership. According to the lawmaker, waiting until being pushed out of office to raise concerns paints Gachagua as insincere and vindictive.

“In this country and the world over, if you believe that what your boss is doing is wrong, you better quit at that level. Do not wait until you are pushed out and that is when you tell us there was a problem in there. That is insincerity from Gachagua,” Lotee stated.

He also urged Gachagua’s allies to encourage him to change tack and approach the situation with composure. While acknowledging that Kenyans may listen to Gachagua, Lotee stressed that most will question his credibility given the timing of his revelations.

“I urge Gachagua, and the people around him to ask him to cool his head. Kenyans will listen to him but truthful Kenyans will know Gachagua is not as truthful as he says because if he was, he would have told us everything he wants to say now. What he says now is all vendetta. It’s everything that seeks to mud Ruto’s presidency,” Lotee added.

The remarks come amid growing political tensions, highlighting divisions within the country’s leadership.