Beware: How Fraudsters are Targeting Landowners with Fake Title Deeds

The police have issued a stern warning to landowners, especially those in affluent suburbs, about a criminal cartel targeting their properties with forged documents to extort significant sums of money. These fraudsters are focusing on landowners entering joint ventures with developers to execute their schemes.

The scam often begins when developers approach owners of underutilized parcels, proposing mutually beneficial development agreements. These agreements frequently require the landowners to obtain certificates of lease, a process the fraudsters exploit to infiltrate the transaction.

In a recent case, a Pumwani resident narrowly avoided losing two parcels of land after a vigilant developer sought the services of a meticulous advocate. Despite this intervention, the victim lost Ksh 553,550 to fraudsters posing as staff from the Nairobi County Lands Registry.

One suspect, Lawrence Martin Ochieng, was arrested and charged at Milimani Law Courts. He had promised the victim certificates of lease but instead delivered forged documents after taking the money.

Authorities revealed that most suspects linked to this scheme are former gold scammers testing their skills in land fraud. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has identified these individuals and is actively pursuing them.

Police urge landowners to exercise caution and perform due diligence in all land transactions, given the sensitive nature of property matters and the severe consequences of fraud.

By staying vigilant and working with trusted professionals, landowners can protect their investments from these deceitful schemes. The DCI continues to investigate the cartel to bring the culprits to justice.