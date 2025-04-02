Kalonzo Musyoka: We Will Not Allow “Ruto’s Commission” in IEBC Reconstitution

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has once again called for a more inclusive and transparent process in the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). He warned against allowing President William Ruto’s administration to oversee the process unilaterally, stressing that fairness must guide the selection of the electoral body’s leadership.

In a press briefing held on April 1, 2025, in Nairobi, Kalonzo criticized what he sees as an attempt to monopolize the IEBC’s reconstitution. He made it clear that the opposition will not sit back and allow a single political faction to control the process.

“This is a matter of great importance, and we will not just sit back and wait for one side to determine the list of those who will be appointed as chairperson and commissioners of the IEBC,” Kalonzo declared.

The former Vice President emphasized that the opposition is closely monitoring every stage of the reconstitution and prepared to take whatever actions are necessary to safeguard the integrity of the IEBC as the country approaches the 2027 General Election.

“We are watching closely. We are not sleeping on this issue. It concerns all Kenyans, and it cannot be dictated by one side alone. If it is, both Kenyans and the world will see that this is William Ruto’s Commission, and we cannot allow that,” he stressed.

Kalonzo reassured the public that the opposition is ready to step in if they believe the process is being compromised.

“We will not simply wait and watch,” he added, referring to the interviews already conducted for chairperson candidates and the ongoing selection process for commissioners. “We are paying close attention.”

Musyoka Calls for Transparency in IEBC Reconstitution Process

In addition to inclusivity, Kalonzo underscored the importance of transparency throughout the selection process. He called on the IEBC selection panel to make the candidates’ performance scores public, advocating for openness to build public trust in the process.

“We expect the panel to help Kenyans by revealing the scores of candidates—who scored 80 percent, 70 percent in the interviews. It must be a transparent process so that Kenyans know that when they prepare to go to the upcoming election, they will have confidence that these are not people who can be bought,” Kalonzo said.

He also pointed out the unresolved issues from the 2022 General Election, emphasizing that many Kenyans, especially those who supported Raila Odinga’s candidacy, continue to feel the impact. Kalonzo warned that the opposition will not let these grievances go unaddressed.

“Let’s remember what happened in 2022, when Martha Karua was Raila’s running mate. Kenyans are still hurting, and we must ensure that these grievances are dealt with. This time, we are not leaving anything to chance,” Kalonzo concluded.