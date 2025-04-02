DP Kindiki: My Duty is to Support President Ruto, Not Engage in Political Fights

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to supporting President William Ruto, emphasizing that his primary role as Deputy is to serve and support the Head of State.

Speaking in Ngarachi, Laikipia County, Kindiki revealed that some unnamed individuals had urged him to oppose President Ruto. Despite this, he made it clear that he remains steadfast in his duties.

“Some people are advising me to fight the President. My job is to support the President, to defend him, and to work alongside my colleagues to fulfill his promises and deliver development to the people of Kenya,” Kindiki declared on Tuesday.

The Deputy President also pledged to stand firm against any efforts to create division between him and the President, reassuring Ruto of his steadfast support.

“I assure you I will be a steady assistant, a steady deputy, right behind you firmly. Together with my colleagues, we will deliver Kenya to the Promised Land under your leadership,” he added.

Kindiki further stressed that the government, including Cabinet members and elected officials, is focused on serving the people of Kenya.

“Together with the CSs, PSs and all government officers and elected members of our coalition, we will not waste time trying to argue and fight with the people who have no agenda for the country. We will not waste time fighting with people who can’t tell what they have done for the people,” he remarked.

During their tour of Laikipia, President Ruto and DP Kindiki reopened nine schools in Laikipia West Constituency that had been vandalised by bandits and other armed criminals and whose rehabilitation has been spearheaded by the Kenya Defence Forces. These are Ng’arachi, Kirima, Mahua, Muteta, Thigio, Gatarima, Mwenje, Nyakinyua, and Milimani primary schools.

The President also flagged off the last mile connectivity programme in Laikipia County worth Ksh.720M that will connect 4,043 new households and other public amenities among them schools and health facilities.

Some photos of the President’s visit to Laikipia West