President Ruto: Youth Must Defend Kenya and Promote National Pride

President William Ruto has called on Kenyan youth to recognize the importance of defending their country and promoting patriotism.

Speaking at the passing-out parade of Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Rangers in Manyani, Taita Taveta, on Tuesday, Ruto stressed that the youth must always stand up for their nation.

“We must, as the people of Kenya, know that as patriotic Kenyans, we must stand up for Kenya. We must defend our country. We must never allow negative elements to scorn our country, demean our country, or spread negative messages about our country,” President Ruto stated.

He urged young people to understand the vital role they play in protecting the nation’s reputation and heritage. Ruto also emphasized that patriotism should take priority over all else, commending the newly trained KWS Rangers for their commitment to serve and protect Kenya, particularly in preserving the nation’s wildlife and national parks.

“Kenya is our home, and we must defend this country together. I urge the young people of our nation to understand that you can never despise your motherland. We must always stand up for Kenya,” Ruto said.

The President also called on the parents of the new rangers to offer steadfast support as their children take on their new responsibilities. He assured the rangers that his administration would fully support their efforts in protecting the country and its natural heritage.

“I am very proud that we have patriotic citizens, men and women trained, ready, and full of energy to defend our country and heritage in our national parks,” he added.

Ruto concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to providing the necessary resources for the rangers to effectively carry out their duties.

“You have my support and that of the government of Kenya to ensure you fulfill your mandate. We will provide all the resources, equipment, and support needed to carry out your responsibilities for the country we all love—our nation, Kenya,” he stated.