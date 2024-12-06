Kenya’s TikTok Talent: Dennis Ombachi and Other Stars Top 2024 Rankings

Former Kenyan rugby player turned food blogger Dennis Ombachi has been named one of TikTok’s top stars of 2024. The social media platform recognized individuals across East Africa who have inspired and entertained users with their unique content throughout the year.

TikTok’s Head of Content Operations for Sub-Saharan Africa, Boniswa Sidwaba, emphasized the platform’s commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive environment, where everyone has the opportunity to be heard and recognized.

“TikTok is a catalyst for economic growth, cultural trends, and social impact,” Sidwaba said. “We celebrate our Kenyan and wider East African community who have inspired and entertained us this year.”

The rankings were based on research that included both in-app data and third-party insights, focusing on TikTok’s social, economic, and cultural impact from January to November 2024.

The following creators were named top TikTok stars in various categories:

Breaking Barriers and Amplifying Voices

Dennis Ombachi (@theroamingchef)

Hezron Asewe (@godwinthenewsman)

Dr. Ann Mwongela (@mindclaritycentre)

Priscilla Wanjiru Karanja (@tr.cillah)

Rukia Bulle (@rukia_bulle)

Roy Kanyi (@roy.kanyi)

Boosting Businesses and Entrepreneurs

Shiquo HiiStyles (@shiquo4)

Cherie Kihato (@cheriekihato)

Amos Ngahu (@moneygossip)

Dreadlocks Nairobi (@dreadlocksnairobikenya)

Ann Muhia (@anne_muhia)

Erastus Ayieko Otieno (@flaqoraz)

Shaping Movements

Ayuni Nyapolo (@mama_jabidii)

Owino Suzan (@suehowino)

Claire Wamboi (@juneclairedontre)

Bite Buddies (@bitebuddies1)

Kantel Mdagliz and Manna Zoggo (@wadaglizke)

Rajvir Soin (@adventuresingh)

Adam Sebastian Fempe (@fempe)

Connie Nganga (@.boina)

Sean Mwaniki (@sean.mmg)

Onesimus (@onesimusmuzik1)

Season of Sports