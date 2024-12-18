Safety First: New Fireworks Rules Set for December Festivities

The Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs has issued detailed guidelines for fireworks use during December celebrations, emphasizing public safety and compliance.

Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho announced that while fireworks are permitted, they must strictly adhere to the Explosives Act Cap 115 of the Laws of Kenya. Organizers must ensure displays do not inconvenience the public and meet all government-mandated conditions.

Permits for fireworks displays are required and can be obtained from State Department for Mining offices in Nairobi, Mombasa, Wundanyi, Kisumu, Eldoret, Nakuru, Nyeri, and Embu.

Displays are only allowed at approved venues such as clubs, hotels, churches, sports grounds, school compounds, or other locations authorized by an Inspector of Explosives.

To enhance safety, fireworks must be sourced exclusively from licensed dealers. The government has also limited the caliber of display shells to a maximum of four inches in urban and densely populated areas unless a special exemption is granted.

The guidelines restrict displays to the half-hour window from 12:00 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. on December 31, 2024. Only qualified, experienced, and sober individuals are permitted to handle fireworks during these events.

Dealers are prohibited from selling fireworks to children under 13 years old. Additionally, aerial fireworks such as shells, rockets, Roman candles, and cakes can only be sold to individuals with permits signed by an Inspector of Explosives.

These measures aim to ensure safe and enjoyable festivities for all.