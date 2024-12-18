10,000 Tax-free Construction Jobs in Dubai: Kenyan Workers Invited for Recruitment

Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has announced 10,000 job opportunities in the construction sector in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for qualified Kenyans.

In a statement on Monday, December 16, Mutua revealed that Dubai is seeking over 10,000 skilled and unskilled workers to fill various positions, including steel fixers, masons, scaffolders, carpenters, waterproofing technicians, and general workers.

The recruitment process will begin at Kabete National Polytechnic on Wednesday, December 18, and Thursday, December 19, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It will continue at Nyeri National Polytechnic on Friday, December 20 and Saturday, December 21, and conclude at Kenya Coast National Polytechnic on Monday, December 23, and Tuesday, December 24.

Mutua emphasized that interested candidates must bring their certificates and relevant documentation. They are also advised to wear appropriate clothing for practical assessments.

Successful candidates will receive on-the-spot offer letters and will undergo a three-day medical and processing period before being issued visas.

However, Mutua clarified that candidates will cover their own air ticket, medical, and processing fees, with travel arrangements finalized shortly after visa issuance.

Remuneration for the positions will range from Ksh 33,000 to Ksh 60,000 per month, tax-free. In addition to the salary, candidates will receive free accommodation, transport, food, and medical care during their employment in Dubai.