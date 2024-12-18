Holiday Shopping Alert: ACA Urges Consumers to Beware of Counterfeit Goods

The Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) has issued an urgent warning about the rising tide of counterfeit goods flooding the market during the holiday season.

Dr. Robi Mbugua Njoroge, the Executive Director of the ACA, cautioned that these counterfeit products—though they may resemble authentic items—fail to meet necessary safety and quality standards, posing serious risks to consumers.

“Counterfeit goods, ranging from electronics and toys to beauty products, medicines, and even food, not only endanger consumer safety but also harm the economy, public health, and overall safety,” Dr. Njoroge said.

The challenge of counterfeit goods is significant, affecting policymakers, industries, and consumers alike. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), counterfeit trade is responsible for an estimated 3.3% of global trade, worth over $500 billion annually.

In Kenya, the situation is just as alarming, with Dr. Njoroge estimating that 30% of goods in the local market are suspected to be counterfeit.

The holiday season exacerbates the problem. With consumer demand at its peak, counterfeiters exploit this high demand, targeting unsuspecting buyers.

Dr. Njoroge highlighted the dangers posed by various counterfeit items, including electronics that could overheat or catch fire, fake toys containing harmful chemicals, and counterfeit medicines and cosmetics riddled with dangerous substances. These fake products can lead to severe health complications and other harmful effects.

To combat this growing problem, Dr. Njoroge emphasized the need for stronger actions. He called on regulatory and law enforcement agencies, including the ACA, Kenya Police, and the Kenya Bureau of Standards, to ramp up efforts to protect consumers from counterfeit risks.

“We must take a collaborative approach to enforcement,” Dr. Njoroge said. “This includes increasing inspections, raids, and market surveillance, and extending these efforts to online platforms, which have become a hotspot for counterfeit sales.”

Consumer Behaviour

Understanding consumer behavior is critical to addressing the widespread issue of counterfeit goods. Dr. Njoroge cited the Theory of Planned Behavior (TPB), which suggests that purchasing decisions are influenced by attitudes, social norms, and perceived behavioral control.

“Consumers often prioritize cost over quality in their pursuit of bargains, unknowingly buying counterfeit products,” he explained. “Some rely on peer recommendations or lack the knowledge to verify product authenticity.”

The ACA is using these insights to develop targeted awareness campaigns aimed at shifting consumer attitudes. These campaigns will promote informed purchasing decisions and equip the public with practical strategies for identifying counterfeit goods.

“As we approach the end of the year, I urge all stakeholders—retailers, security professionals, and consumers—to remain vigilant,” Dr. Njoroge added.

“Together, we can protect public health and safety, safeguard the economy, and keep counterfeit goods out of the marketplace. Let’s ensure this holiday season is secure and joyful for all.”