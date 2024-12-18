Cabinet Moves to Rescue University of Nairobi from Financial Crisis

The Cabinet has moved to address the University of Nairobi’s (UoN) looming financial crisis, approving a comprehensive transformation strategy aimed at resolving the institution’s financial challenges and restoring its academic and operational excellence.

During a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, Cabinet Secretaries approved the University of Nairobi Transformation Strategy, which seeks to tackle mounting financial issues, including unpaid statutory deductions totaling Ksh 4.1 billion, pension arrears of Ksh 7 billion, and outstanding bills of Ksh 13.2 billion.

The Cabinet noted that these financial difficulties had led to staff and student strikes, leadership conflicts, and a decline in both academic and support services. The financial struggles have also caused the university’s rankings to drop, further affecting its reputation.

In response, UoN has launched the “Big 5” transformational initiatives, focusing on Green Jobs, Innovation, Artificial Intelligence, Leadership, and Health Research. These initiatives are designed to enhance the university’s resilience and align it with future workforce demands.

The strategy includes eight strategic objectives, each with clear action plans and timelines. It aims to leverage available resources and partnerships to restore the University of Nairobi’s position as a leader in higher education and research. This approach is a critical step in revitalizing the institution and ensuring that it continues to produce top-tier graduates and groundbreaking research.

A Cabinet resolution has outlined a 24-month transformation plan for UoN, following a directive from President William Ruto and approval by the university council.

Founded in 1970, UoN is Kenya’s oldest university, offering 312 academic programs across 10 faculties and enrolling 46,946 students.

However, despite its rich legacy, the university has faced financial hurdles, including reduced government funding due to the Differentiated Unit Cost (DUC) model, resulting in a significant budget gap.