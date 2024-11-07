NYS Announces Welding Job Opportunities in UAE with Kes.50,930 Salary

The National Youth Service (NYS) has announced 100 job openings for recent graduates to work as welders in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

These positions, facilitated through NYS’s outsourcing partner in Kenya, offer promising opportunities for fabricators. The welders will be employed under a two-year renewable contract, earning a basic salary of Kes.50,930 and a food allowance of Kes.12,293.

Applicants must be qualified welders or professional metal fabricators, with those lacking formal qualifications required to submit a recent, detailed work history as a fabricator or welder.

To apply, candidates should submit an updated CV, along with a Diploma or trade certificate in welding and fabrication, and two to three years of proven work experience. Applicants must also be proficient in operating fabrication equipment, able to read and interpret engineering drawings, and familiar with various welding techniques.

The hiring company will provide accommodation, transport, medical insurance, an employment visa, and a resident’s permit. However, selected candidates will be responsible for covering pre-departure costs and medical examination fees.

Candidates must submit their applications via an online form at https://shorturl.at/3BAu4.

Practical interviews are set for Friday, November 8, 2024, in Nairobi. Those who meet the qualification requirements will receive further details regarding the interview location and time.