Mathira Constituents Launch Recall Effort Against MP Eric Wamumbi

A group of Mathira residents, led by constituent Samuel Ngari, has initiated a recall effort for their Member of Parliament, Eric Wamumbi, accusing him of neglecting their interests.

The campaign, which began on Wednesday afternoon, aims to gather at least 31,000 signatures from the constituency’s 104,000 registered voters to meet the constitutional threshold of 30%.

The residents are primarily motivated by Wamumbi’s recent vote in favor of a motion against former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. They also cited several other reasons for the recall, including alleged abuse of office, misappropriation of CDF funds, bribery during public participation on Gachagua’s impeachment, and the unlawful dismissal of constituency office employees.

Also Read – Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi Links Gachagua to Coffee Scandal, Delays on Bill Passage

“Even though we know there is no IEBC at the moment and there is a court case, we expect the court to resolve it next year. Once that is done, we want the first person to be removed to be Wamumbi,” Ngari stated.

Ngari plans to maximize the December holiday when most residents return home to boost the number of signatures collected.

Meanwhile, MP Wamumbi has dismissed the recall effort on his Facebook page, labeling it as a retaliatory move by the former Deputy President. Despite this, Ngari and the residents remain determined to continue their push for Wamumbi’s removal.