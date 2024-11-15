Morara Kebaso Vows to Resist Political Party Absorption as Hanifa Denies Joining Wiper Party

Political activist Morara Kebaso has accused major political parties of plotting to absorb all Gen Z leaders, claiming that these parties aim to teach them the corrupt practices of traditional politics.

In a statement posted on Thursday, November 14, 2024, Morara said that a concerted effort is underway to bring Gen Z leaders into mainstream political parties. He argued that this plan is designed to redirect these young leaders into the old, corrupt style of politics that he believes is detrimental to the country.

However, Morara made it clear that he would not be part of such a scheme. He assured his supporters that he has no intention of joining the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), or the Wiper Democratic Movement.

Further distancing himself from these established parties, Morara revealed that he had founded his political movement—the Injection of National Justice, Economic and Civic Transformation (INJECT) party. He explained that he anticipated the plan to absorb Gen Z leaders into mainstream politics and undermine their efforts for change, which is why he formed INJECT.

“There is a very serious concerted effort to swallow all Gen Z leaders into mainstream political parties to teach them the old corrupt style of politics. That is why we formed the INJECT Party. We will chart our own path. I will not join UDA, ODM, or WIPER; their time is over. It is our time now. Consistency to the end,” Morara wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Hanifa Denies Joining Wiper Party

Morara’s statement follows reports that political activist Hanifa Adan had joined the Kalonzo Musyoka-led Wiper party. These rumors began circulating after Hanifa attended a press conference hosted by Kalonzo on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at the SKM Command Centre.

However, Hanifa quickly denied these claims, clarifying that she is not affiliated with Azimio, the opposition coalition, or any other political party. She explained that her presence at the event was solely to present an award to the former Vice President.

Hanifa further clarified that she was unaware that the event would be a press conference. She had been invited by the National Community-Based Organization to present the Peace Ambassador Awards to Kalonzo and only learned of the press briefing after being asked to speak.

Whuuuueh Githeri media. I was called by the National community based organization to present the peace ambassador awards to his excellency and didn’t even know it was a presser, this was after I spoke. This looks like I’m in Azimio or something and I would like to categorically… https://t.co/p9Wjw3kWxU pic.twitter.com/jcHxwf8Dxe — Hanifa 🇵🇸 🇵🇸 (@Honeyfarsafi) November 13, 2024



She emphasized, “This looks like I’m in Azimio or something, but I would like to categorically state that I’m not affiliated with Azimio or any political party. This was my speech as well!!! I said peace goes hand in hand with justice, and we want justice for every one of us that has been mercilessly killed!”

Kasmuel McOure Joins ODM

The unfolding developments also include the recent move by activist Kasmuel McOure to join the ODM party.

Kasmuel announced that ODM is focusing on revitalizing youth and student leagues across the country. He called on young people to join the party, positioning it as the only political movement that truly advocates for a country where everyone can live with dignity.

“If you’re willing to join a substantive political movement for a fair, democratic Kenya where everyone can live with dignity, consider @TheODMparty – the largest pro-people party in East and Central Africa!” Kasmuel said.

“We’re revitalizing the Youth and Students’ Leagues and are calling on passionate young Kenyans to help shape our future. Stand with us! Thank you, party chair @gladyswanga, for your faith and for hosting us this weekend,” he added.