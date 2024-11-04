Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi Links Gachagua to Coffee Scandal, Delays on Bill Passage

Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi has pushed back against former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s calls to speed up the passage of the 2023 Coffee Bill, which is currently under review in Parliament.

Wamumbi argued that several critical issues must be addressed before lawmakers can advance the bill. He criticized Gachagua’s suggestion that local leaders should handle the Coffee Bill with the same urgency they used during his impeachment process.

On Saturday, during a funeral service in Gichugu, Kirinyaga, Gachagua urged MPs to act quickly, saying, “Use the same speed and efficiency you showed in the National Assembly to impeach Rigathi Gachagua to pass the Coffee Bill, 2023, and make it law.” He suggested passing and gazetting the bill overnight, allowing President William Ruto to sign it into law by morning.

Gachagua also called for similar urgency with the Cooperatives Bill, which is still awaiting discussion in Parliament.

In response, Wamumbi alleged that Gachagua had attempted to divert funds meant for coffee farmers, which, he claimed, hindered efforts to implement necessary reforms.

Representing Gachagua’s former constituency, Wamumbi pointed out that certain companies were exploiting farmers in the Mt. Kenya region, an issue Gachagua allegedly knew about despite his public support for farmers’ welfare.

“H.E. Rigathi Gachagua, EGH, the reason we cannot pass the Coffee Bill with the speed you want is that we must first deal with all the plans you had to steal coffee farmers’ money,” Wamumbi stated. He added, “The company that is buying all Nyeri coffee—you know about it.”

Wamumbi also linked the closure of Mathira Coffee Millers to Gachagua, claiming the former Deputy President had vested interests in the coffee sector. He further disclosed that Gachagua was aware of schemes where farmers were overcharged, with additional funds ending up in private pockets.

“The reason Mathira Coffee Millers was closed was to give you control over the sale of coffee. You know that Ksh3 per kilo on every Nyeri coffee farmer was being diverted.” Wamumbi alleged.

He continued, “I will first reopen Mathira Coffee Millers, deal with Alliance Berry Limited, and then we can pass the bill.”