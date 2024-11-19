Government Launches 2-Week Recruitment Drive for Overseas Jobs

The government has launched a two-week job recruitment drive to connect Kenyans with employment opportunities abroad. The exercise, which started on Monday, November 18, will run until December 6 in counties across the country.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura announced that officials are finalizing negotiations to secure additional overseas job opportunities for Kenyans. He encouraged citizens to participate in large numbers, emphasizing the benefits of these roles.

“We encourage Kenyans to seize these opportunities, which not only provide jobs but also enable skills and technology transfer to Kenya,” he stated.

The government has already secured positions through bilateral agreements with nations willing to employ Kenyan workers. Mwaura revealed that successful applicants could work in countries like Russia, Poland, and Jordan.

He also highlighted ongoing negotiations with other nations to expand the labor export market.

“Discussions with Russia, Poland, and Jordan are in their final stages, aiming to create more job opportunities for Kenyans abroad,” he added.

Mwaura noted that 105,367 Kenyans have so far benefited from job placements in destinations such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain. The initiative continues to open doors for Kenyans to gain meaningful employment and foster international collaboration.