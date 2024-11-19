Kenyan Embassy in Australia Offers Fully Funded Scholarships for Students

The Kenyan Embassy in Australia has announced new scholarship opportunities for Kenyan students.

The embassy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Stanley International University College in Perth, Australia, to provide funded scholarships for two degree programs: a Bachelor of Community Service and a Bachelor of Information and Communication Technology.

The scholarships will cover 100% of tuition fees and waive the AUD 230 (Sh19,290) enrollment fee. Applications are now open for eligible students.

According to a notice released on Monday, applicants must hold a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) with a minimum grade of B or its equivalent. Additionally, candidates must demonstrate English proficiency, with a required IELTS score of at least 6.5 overall, and no band lower than 6.0.

Applicants should ideally reside in Kenya at the time of application. Scholarship application forms are available on the Ministry of Education’s website at education.go.ke and must be submitted electronically to the High Commission at [email protected]. The application deadline is December 6, 2024.

The State agency clarified that no money will be paid to the High Commission for the scholarship awards. Furthermore, to ensure a fair selection process, the scholarships are not available to relatives of High Commission staff. Recipients of the scholarships will be required to study without taking breaks during their academic programs, maintaining continuous enrollment throughout their studies.

This initiative aims to provide Kenyan students with the opportunity to further their education in Australia at no cost, while ensuring a transparent and equitable application process.