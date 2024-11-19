Governor Mbarire: ‘We Cannot Ask for Development While Heckling the President’

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire condemned her county’s constituents for heckling President William Ruto during a church service on Sunday. The incident occurred at the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Mukangu in Embu, where the crowd interrupted President Ruto’s speech with chants of “Ruto Must Go.”

A visibly frustrated Mbarire criticized her constituents, calling the heckling rude and disrespectful to the office of the presidency.

“We want our markets upgraded tomorrow, but we can’t ask for development while heckling the head of state,” she said.

The governor stressed the importance of respecting elected officials and maintaining civility at public gatherings.

“Even when we are angry, we have never resorted to heckling the President. We have been taught abusive politics of hate by leaders who want us to lose our way,” she added.

Mbarire urged residents to express their grievances through constructive dialogue, rather than disruptive behavior.

“I am pleading with you as a veteran politician—we are not helping ourselves with unnecessary political battles. When you see me quiet in this government, I know what I am doing. Other places like Nyeri, Murang’a, Kiambu, and Kirinyanga have tarmacked roads—where are ours?” she posed.

Governor Mbarire further emphasized that the county cannot afford to leave the government when it needs development.

“We can’t compare ourselves to other regions that have seen progress. We cannot afford to remain outside the government for three years without any development,” she remarked.