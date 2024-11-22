Gachagua Exposes Car Trailing Him: “I Urge the State to Leave Me Alone!”

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused security agents of harassment and surveillance, claiming unmarked cars have been trailing his movements.

Gachagua, who was impeached in October, took to Twitter (X) to express his fears for his safety and to urge Kenyans to hold the government accountable should anything happen to him.

In his posts, Gachagua alleged that individuals, suspected to be police officers acting under President William Ruto’s administration, have been monitoring his activities.

“Security agents in unmarked cars have been following me wherever I go. They are parking at the entrance of my Nairobi residence, taking note of all my visitors, and they trail me whenever I leave the house, even all the way to my rural home in Nyeri,” Gachagua stated.

He further revealed details of a vehicle he claimed followed him on Sunday.

“Last Sunday, the below saloon car that was parked at the entrance to my residence trailed me to PCEA Kerarapon Church, followed me to where I went for a late lunch and back to the house! Upon checking the NTSA portal, I noticed that the number plates are registered to a lorry,” Gachagua disclosed.

The former Deputy President described the surveillance as overtly threatening, adding that the persistent stalking has left him fearful for his life and that of his family.

“This kind of intimidation was last seen during the era of the dreaded ‘Special Branch’ under Moi’s 24 years of misrule. In this era of extrajudicial killings, forced abductions and disappearances by state agents, I have thought it important to share with Kenyans the harassment and intimidation I am going through, and inform them to hold the state responsible if I am harmed by state agents,” Gachagua declared.

He concluded his remarks with a plea for peace, urging the government to stop targeting him.

“You hounded me out of office. Now, let me enjoy my peace as a private citizen,” he stated.

Gachagua’s statement highlights growing concerns over alleged state-led harassment in Kenya.